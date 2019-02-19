Los Nietos Golf Society at Vistabella

The Los Nietos Golf Society sojourned to the Vistabella course for our February outing and yet again we were blessed with superb weather even if the UK was battling with ice and snow!

We tried a new format this time, to bring a little more flavour to the game …. it was a team game of four ball Shambles with a yellow ball on all 4 par three holes . Each member had to take one of the par 3’s and any resulting score was doubled and added to the final score .

If you ever lost the ball and whenever, that was it; any remaining par 3 holes were lost for a potential double score ! The number of drives allocated were 5 each for 3 players and the highest handicap had to make 2 drives. The captain is a hard man and am sure he lies awake at night dreaming up another gem for us.

For the individual prizes –

Handicaps 1-24

Nearest the pin hole 7 ….won by Captain Tin Bromage

Nearest the pin hole11… Secretary Mick Lockley.

Longest drive hole 3…..Albert Thrupp

Handicaps 25-36

Nearest the pin hole 2….Dave Pearce.

Nearest the pin hole 15….Ken Higgins

Longest drive hole10… Tony Hayman.

The team winners , with a score of 146 were Ken Higgins, Paul Brimble, Iain Furniss, Vic Beattie

We held our presentation and excellent meal, prepared by Hilary and Luis, at Lismos in the village.

For our Easter game , we are off to Alahama .