Torry deserve better but go down fighting

CD TORREVIEJA – 1 ORIHUELA CF ´B´ – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

When you consider that Torry´s side was 50 percent that of youth team players, and only 1 outfield player on the bench, then to only lose by the odd goal in 3 was some sort of achievement. It´s now 8 games since they recorded a victory, way back in early December at bottom place Villena, but against a strong physical Orihuela side, they came very close to earning the point they so richly deserved.

But it´s been more the off field events that have been headline news over the last week or so. According to Golsmedia sports, ex trainer Juan Calderon has made a denuncia against club president David Cruz and the club as a whole. Added to that, many more ex players and staff are expected to file denuncias, at a time when the club is deep in debt to the tune of many thousands of euros.

David Cruz has had problems at his previous club Castellon, and it does appear that all the warning signs were either ignored, or conveniently swept to one side. Adding further intrigue to the ongoing saga, is the return of former managers Kiko Lopez and Paco Guillen, who only a month ago resigned for personal reasons.

They replace Moncho, who only last week was given the job on a permanent basis, but who himself has now seen fit to offer his resignation. So, having started the season with Manu Sanchez at the helm (looking good for promotion at that stage), Torry are now on the 4th manager of the season, and we are still only in February!!

Torry looked confident from the outset, and on 5 mins Julian was only a whisker from getting his header on target. Orihuela counter attacked, and 3 mins later Torry´s defence did well to block a goal bound shot on the goal line.

Strong appeals for a penalty when Thales went down in Orihuela´s area on 15 mins were in vain, but from where I sat it looked a definite foul on the Brazilian. It all went horribly wrong on 24 mins, when Orihuela were awarded a penalty for a trip, which Abadia made no mistake with, sending Cristo the wrong way.

Not to be outdone, Torry fought back well as first Alex, then Thales, forced the visitors keeper into making superb diving saves. A route one move found Orihuela´s big gangly striker Solsana, who coolly slid the ball under the on rushing Cristo, doubling his sides lead on the stroke of half time.

It took only 5 second half minutes for the hugely impressive Alex to half his sides arrears, forcing home his rebound shot at the second attempt, his first goal for Torry.

Although Torry brought on their only outfield substitute, young Paquito could not find the magic necessary to draw his side level.

They came close on 85 mins when Alex brought off another top drawer save, then team match Julian received the same treatment from his goal bound effort in stoppage time.

All in all, returning managers Kiko and Paco can be pleased with their teams determined performance against a mid table side, who must have left Nelson Mandela Stadium relieved at nicking an undeserved 3 points.

Next weekend, 2nd to bottom Torry make the short journey to Benferri, no doubt hoping to avenge the 1-3 home defeat back in mid October.