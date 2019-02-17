The Costa Blanca Leader Newspaper Edition 753

THE CIVIL GUARD has detained two people for trying to defraud the mother of Henry Alejandro Jiménez Martín, the 20 year old man who disappeared from his home in the Orihuela Costa on New Year’s Day. The couple claimed to know the whereabouts of her son, demanding 2000 euro for the information.

Disturbing news regarding Orihuela Local police force which calls into question their safety with regard to weapons handling as they refuse to travel to Elche to carry out firearms training nd disappointment regarding the Valencia Consell’s approval of the environmental impact study, prepared by the Developer, Gomendio, which opens the way for the construction of 1,500 new housing units on Cala Mosca and the destruction of Orihuela Costa’s last piece of virgin coast.