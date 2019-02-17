LaMangaTorre CC take positives in 20-20 defeat against Pinatar X1

By Andrew Atkinson

Pinatar X1 defeated LaMangaTorre CC in a 20-20 friendly match at La Manga resort on Saturday, with Pinatar returning figures of 128-3 to LMTCC 79-6 in the 20 overs game.

Pinatar won the toss and elected to bat. Opening bowlers T.Rumi and S.Khan caused early pressure and two breakthroughs, with Rumi knocking the stumps over twice. After the first 6 overs, Pinatar were struggling at 16-2.

A change in bowlers saw R.Singh and C.Rumi come into the attack – but some loose bowling saw boundaries come into the game.

LMTCC thought they made another breakthrough with a caught behind – which was given – but an argument from the batsman claimed he didn’t hit the ball.

To end the dispute LMTCC captain Keiran Wood called the batsman back to continue his innings.

Two overs later the same batsman was trapped LBW by R.Singh, having stood on top of the ball.

After 10 overs the score had escalated to 48-3. LMTCC were on top at this point – but the last 10 overs would proove costly – as a drop catch, and missed run out, saw no.4 H.Singh knotch up a fine 60 runs.

Some tight bowling in the latter stages were seen, but the damage in the middle overs was enough to push Pinatar past 100, and further on to 128. No.5 P.Henessey assisted with a good 24* not out.

It was a good performance from LMTCC’s first fielding innings of 2019, with T.Rumi topping the bowling figures of 2-8, off three overs.

In the second half P.Fletcher and R.Maini opened the batting – but there was trouble from the start – as Fletcher was bowled for 0 in the first over.

C.Rumi was in at No. 3 and steadied the boat at 45-1 by the tenth over, an even score as Pinatar’s at this point. The partnership ended with R.Maini gliding the ball to point. K.Wood entered at No. 4, but couldn’t add to the score, when chipping the ball back to the bowler.

S.Khan followed, but was clean bowled. Chaos arose – as the middle order collasped rapidly.

C.Wood went in at No. 6. C.Rumi was dismissed, when some good work behind the stumps saw Rumi stumped, as his back foot slightly slipped out of the crease.

Debutant J.Tufano was caught at gully, as nerves saw some shaky shots come in.

P.Harvey came in at No.8 with the score 54-6 in the 13th over. The two batsmen held their ground and looked to surviving the final overs. Some good shots in the process saw C.Wood hit a couple boundaries and a nice 25 run partnership grow, as the overs ran down to 20.

LMTCC captain Keiran Wood told The Leader: “A loss to start the 2019 season, but there were a lot of positives to take from the game”. LMTCC training will continue next Sunday February 24 in La Manga.