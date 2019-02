The Local Morris Dancing team are progressing with their fixtures for 2019, and are pleased to announce that they are dancing at various venues and the next are the Almoradi Plaza on Saturday 16th February, then U3A on Monday 27th May the Team dances and raises funds for different charities.

The Morris Team are always looking for new members or venues, so if you want to brush off those cobwebs or just enjoy dancing to keep fit, please contact Sue Ward: sus4n.ward@sky.com