Spain’s U19 team drew 1-1 with Scotland in its fimal game at Pinatar Arena. The Scots went ahead on through Aitchinson who took advantage of a 13th minute error by goalkeeper Marc Vidal as he tried to clear the ball upfield.

Although Spain, coached by Santi Denia enjoyed most of the possession they were ubale to break down a very well organised Scotland defense.

Scotland is coached by Billy Stark who made 500 appearances in the Scottish top flight for St Mirren Aberdeen and Celtic.

Next up for Scotland is a 4pm ko on Sunday against Azerbaijan but before that on Saturday lunchtime in a 12 noon ko is the eagerly awaited friendly between Newcastle Utd and CSKA Moscow, entry for which is just 5 euro.

Spain Sub19: Vidal, Hugo, Víctor, Marqués, Álvaro García, Vencedor, Moha, Nil, Aranda, Cantero y Abel Ruiz. También jugaron Chust, Miranda, Ricard, Antonio Blanco, Orellana, Sergio Gómez, Roberto y Pedro Ruiz. Entrenador: Santi Denia.

Scotland Sub19: Mair, Houston, Church, Watt, Mayo, Deas, Mebude, McInroy, Aitchinson, Gilmour y Kelly. También jugaron Weilshm Camp, Harry, Henderson, Burroughs y Mackay. Entrenador: Billy Stark

GOLES: 0-1 Minuto 13 Aitchinson. 1-1 Minuto 17 Hugo Guillamón

Over 500 spectators en Pinatar Arena.