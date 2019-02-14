HELP VEGA BAJA – D.A.F.F.S

Supporting families & friends of people with Drug and alcohol addictions

Someone’s drug or alcohol addiction can impact on the health and well-being of family and friends, as well as their own. People close to a drug or alcohol user often find themselves caught up in the trauma of addiction; helplessness, isolation and feelings of desperation are very common.

Addiction is sometimes referred to as a “family disease” as a family member’s addiction often affects the entire family unit. Family and friends can get so caught up in trying to help and care for the addict that they forget to care for themselves.

It can be difficult for loved ones to reach out for support, but it is one of the most important things families can do not only for themselves but also for their addicted loved one.

HELP Vega Baja’s new support group – D.A.F.F.S (Drug and Alcohol Friends and Family Support) aims to support family and friends. The group offers a safe place for support and encouragement for those who are on the same journey.

It is an opportunity to meet others to share experiences, learn and grow in understanding of how to support each other including the people who are addicted whilst at the same time remembering to look after everyone’s wellbeing.

The meeting is informal and everyone attending understands that everything discussed remains totally confidential. No-one is judged. In addition to the group, a member of the CONNECTIONS Team is also available for one to one emotional support, if needed.

Anyone who feels they may benefit from becoming part of the group, can find out more information by calling 693 594 798. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2pm in the HELP Vega Baja San Miguel Centre.