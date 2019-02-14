Crescendo International Choir to Move to New Rehearsal Location

Crescendo International Choir will be rehearsing in a location in Torrevieja beginning Monday, February 25. Rehearsal times will continue to be from 5:30 to 8 pm. The new location will be Sacko’s Bar in the Plaza International.

This is in the El Limonar Urbanization in Torrevieja. Newcomers are still welcome to join our singing group. We are made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses from different countries in Europe.

We sing a variety of music, including modern and classical, spiritual hymns and pop music, as well as songs in different languages such as Spanish, English and Dutch.

Our first spring concert will be at La Zenia Church on April 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are 10 euros a person. Money raised at concerts typically goes to local charities or local churches.

In January, for example, Crescendo International presented a cheque to Age Concern representative Brenda Jean Hicks.