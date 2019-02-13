LaMangaTorre CC host Pinatar X1 in 20/20 match

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC get their 2019 season underway this weekend with a match against Pinatar X1 at La Manga Resort on Saturday.

“We have been doing some intense training recently with good turnouts of numbers in the team attending,” LMTCC captain Keiran Wood told me.

“Our first fixture of 2019 on Saturday February 16 is against Pinatar XI in a 20/20 match, at our home ground of La Manga Resort,” said Keiran.

*The Leader will be at La Manga Resort and will feature the LMTCC v Pinatar X1 match action – both online and in Monday’s published edition.