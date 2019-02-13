Happy Animales Orihuela-Finca Villamartin

The last Open Day at Finca Villamartin was on Sunday 27 Januray in support of non-profit charity Happy Animales Orihuela.

It was nice to see that many people found the way to the site, but the volunteers would always like to see MORE people. You can find FINCA VILLAMARTIN on the Canal Road from Villamartin in he direction of San Miguel de Salinas. Follow the canal road for about 2,5 km, and the gate is on your right, drive 500 meters along the stony path and you see an old finca on your left, there you can park your car.

The next Open Day finca party is on Saturday 23 February from 1-5pm. The theme will be Carnival, so if you would like dress up please do so and then come along and have a great time with the animals!

There will be food, drinks, cake, music by Jurgen and DJ -Entertainer Pat Ricio (Radio Costa) !!

There will be 3 prizes for the best costume, so please come along and help to raise money for the animals.

All the money raises is used for food, hay, water, repairs, insurance, rent, vet bills,blacksmith, the costs of which are about 2000 euro a month.

Currently we have 12 horses, 5 pigs, 8 goats, 2 ferrets, ferral cats, 2 dogs, Donald and Daisy Duck, 13 geese, 3 Peacocks. Let your animal heart speak and come along for a nice afternoon, you can bring apples, carrots, dog-and cat food, dog and cat biscuits or a little donation, as every euro counts.

It’s also possible to donate by the BANKACCOUNT IBAN ES80 0075 1055 4806 0035 0496

For more information and directions on how you can become a Facebookmember call/Whatsapp Mona 616792355 or call/Whatsapp Sol 678224728