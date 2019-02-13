Campoverde Theatre Group is well into rehearsals for their latest supper show “Benidorm! Valentine’s Special! ” which is our take on the very popular television series “Benidorm!”.

The supper show will again follow our popular format of one course meal followed by an evening of laughter and song. We will be performing once again at the Olympia Restaurant at Mil Palmeras that has proved a very popular venue for our shows. Important dates for your diary are Thursday 28th February, Friday 1st March and Saturday 2nd March.

The Solana Hotel has decided to cash in on St Valentine’s Day and the usual group of guest have booked into the hotel to enjoy this new highlight to the yearly calendar. Joyce Temple Savage has her usual ideas of grandeur that are monitored and challenged by the down to earth deputy manager Janey.

Jacqueline the swinger is still trying to get little intimate parties in her suite, Mateo is still showing his pulling power with the ladies whilst Madge and Michael are still at their bickering best.

The show is full of funny lines that the television series was famous for plus a funny storyline with a twist that is truly original to the Campoverde Theatre Group. Music and cleverly worded songs add to the storyline and the production.

Tickets are 10€, which includes a one course meal. Tickets can be reserved by calling 626 772 256. Tickets can also be purchased at the Library / Reading Point at the Community Centre, Ramon de Campoamor, Calle Cipres near the old / disused Aldi or go along to the Olympia Bar and Restaurant in Mil Palmeras. Book early to prevent disappointment.