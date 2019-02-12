Cantero and Marqués on target for Spain Under 19

The Spain Under 19 football team beat Azerbaijan by 2-0 at the PInatar Arena today with a strong performance during the second period.

Despite the hosts dominance in the opening 45 Spain failed to trouble the scoreboard, but goals from Cantero and Marqués ended up giving the favourites victory in a game that attracted over 500 spectators.

Guliyev squandered an opportunity from the penalty spot, the best opportunity of the game for the Azeri side that had its goalkeeper, Nijat, to thanks for not going down by a much bigger scoreline.

Abel Ruizhad a number of good opportunities in the final stretch where Spain really should have extended the winning margin.

Next up for Spain is the eagerly awaityed meeting with Scotland Under 19 scheduled for the same venue and kicking off at 11am on Thursday 14th.

Final score: SPAIN 2- 0 AZERBAIJAN

Spain Sub19: Arnau, Chust, Miranda, Ricard, Eric Garcia, Antonio Blanco, Orellana, Puigmal, Sergio Gomez, Roberto and Pedro Ruiz. They also played Hugo, Víctor, Marqués, Álvaro García, Vencedor, Moha, Nil, Aranda, Cantero and Abel Ruiz. Coach: Santi Denia.

Azerbaijan Sub19: Nijat, Huseinov, Rauf, Ibragimov, Masimov, Valizada, Seyidov, Guliyev, Elvin Jafar, Bayramov and Musa. They also played Nuruyev, Mardanov, Muradov, Idriss, Zulfugarli and Bariamov. Coach: Vugar Mammad

GOALS: 1-0 Minute 65 Stonemason. 2-0 Minute 74 Marquis