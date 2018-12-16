Lacklustre Monte need new recruits

CD Murada 3-0 CD Montesinos

Report and photos By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos travelled to CD Murada in the 1st Regional Group 8 Valencia fixture looking to maintain their improved performances under new coach Ruben Saez.

However the 3-0 defeat underlines the much needed fire power that is lacking up front heading into the new year, with striker Vazquinho leading the front line, solo, too often.

CD Murada, sitting third in the table, are pushing second placed Hondon Nieves for automatic promotion, with only three points separating them going into the fixture, with Hondon playing leaders Racing San Miguel.

Following the appointment of Ruben at CD Montesinos the team have climbed out of the relegation zone, but this defeat leaves them walking a tightrope.

Victories against Santa Pola CF and CF Rafal, sandwiched in between with a narrow 1-0 defeat at Racing San Miguel, put CD Montesinos in 11th spot.

Murada put the pressure on Monte with a trio of goals in the second half for a deserved victory.

Montesinos midfield maestro Maccan was ruled out having sustained a bad ankle injury against CF Rafal, and he was notably missed.

“I was disappointed to miss the game but I hope I can return to fitness for the game against Callosa Deportivo B on December 23,” Maccan told me.

Monte held out up until the interval, but the second half proved too much of a test for the visitors – although Murada bagged two late goals to wrap up another three points in their quest for promotion.

Injuries to Macia and Patri leave the Monte treatment room casualties piling up, with Liam also sidelined alongside Maccan.

The loyal Full Monte fans will be hoping for a Christmas present against Callosa next weekend with a much needed three points that will ease the ongoing relegation worries.