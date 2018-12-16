Honours even as Torry fight back in local derby

CD Torrevieja – 2 CD Thader Rojales – 2

By Steve Hibberd

Last season, Thader notched a double over Torry, and with the hosts very much in a relegation dog fight, sleeves had to be rolled up if another whitewash was to be avoided. A host of new signings have boosted Torry’s chances of survival, following the unfortunate 6 points deduction by Valencian FA, the most recent of which arrived only last week.

Argentinian Leo has been transferred from his homeland side Aldosivi, and hopefully the giant defender will further strengthen that department.

Torry were a whisker away from scoring on 21 mins, when from a Fran corner, a firm Guido header slammed against the crossbar before bouncing to safety. As so often happens, they were made to pay for this miss, for 5 mins later mid table Thader opened the scoring. Adri picked up a rebound following a shot from Ruben Sanz which hit the post, before slotting the ball home.

On the stroke of half time, the ever reliable Juampe came to his teams rescue, saving first from Hector, then from the rebound repeating the feat, this time from Pedro.

Torry (another recent Torry signing) provided an accurate assist, for Omar to score from close range on 48 mins. Alas, the lead lasted barely 4 mins, for when Quino beat Leo to the ball on the goal line, his cross to the far post gave the unmarked Pedro the simple task of tapping the ball home.

Not to be outdone Torry´s resilience paid off, when on 77 mins a move by Revi and Julian, resulted in the latter crossing from the right. Super sub Paquito confidently chipped Thader´s keeper Migui with his first touch of the ball, giving Torry a thoroughly deserved equaliser.

Although both sides created few chances, the sight of 4 goals gave cheer to the spartan crown inside Nelson Mandela Stadium. Match ref Pacheco went off injured on 79 mins, being replaced by his senior linesman.

This hard earned point was not enough to prevent Torry from slipping down the table to 2nd to bottom, and with another local derby against high flying Almoradi at Sadrian Stadium next weekend to look forward to, grit and determination is again required if vital points are to be obtained.