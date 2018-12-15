San Miguel Golf Society Las Colinas December 12th, 2018

President’s Trophy Round 2

Thirty-nine members were joined by 3 guests to take part in the second round of this season’s President’s Trophy. With our President Phil Birtwistle continuing his march towards recovering from a severe illness many a player’s thoughts were with him.

The day was perfect for golf, with the initial strong breeze quickly calming down, the sun coming out and the course in good condition to be taken on. Dry fairways allowed for plenty of roll, but so did the pretty dry greens which made keeping the ball on them quite difficult. Whilst playing true, that difficulty was somewhat reflected in the scoring, with no player able to make 36 points or more.

Quite possibly the rarest attainment of a prize was accomplished by Humphrey Kelleher who on the par 3 14th managed to win a nearest the pin prize by sending his ball towards the water hazard, watching it hit a rock on the lake’s border to bounce to nobody knew where, only to arrive at the green to find it around 5 feet away from the pin. Quite obviously feeling abashed Humphrey decided to 3 putt from there. No matter, the sleeve of balls was his.

Yearly SMGS sponsor Moneycorp sponsored the day and its representative Wake Ling gave a brief talk to those staying at the prize giving regarding the services the company offers. He presented the nearest the pins as well as a golf shirt to the scorer of the day’s best round, Jim Imrie, who won on countback from Kyrre Skarsmoen and Charlie Harkin.

Results, by Category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Brian Butler (28), 3rd Mick Roscoe (33 on CB), 2nd Chris Hamblett (33 on CB) and 1st Charlie Harkin with 35 points.

Silver Category: 4th Brian Mulligan (32), 3rd Ken Flaherty (34 on CB), 2nd Phil de Lacy (34 on CB) and first Kyrre Skarsmoen with 35 points.

Gold Category: 4th Tony Smale (32 on CB), 3rd Theo Boelhouwer (32 on CB), 2nd Russell Bailey (32 on CB) and 1st, with the day’s best score (on countback), Jim Imrie with 35 points.

Nearest the pins: Hole 5 Adrian Roberts, Hole 7 Keith Wraithmell, Hole 10 Phil de Lacy, Hole 14 Humphrey Kelleher, Hole 17 Robin Eastman

Abacus: Gerald Turner

Best Guest Winner: Dave Bishop (33)

Our thanks go to all Las Colinas staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day. Next week we will be at Villamartin, then on following weeks at La Finca and La Marquesa. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687

Newbie Gary was so pleased to win a prize (In it to win it) he couldn’t resist getting into the photos. Nice outfit.