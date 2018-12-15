El Paraiso Open Fishing Competition

El Paraiso Bar and Restaurant – Guardamar Del Segura – Wednesday 12th December.

Twelve anglers participated in the December Open Competition at El Paraiso with contrasting results from the November event when the high pegs proved profitable however this time the majority of fish were caught on the low numbers, the exception being Stuart Taylor on peg 12 ( the old peg 20 ) landing 2 carp for 9.56kgs with the larger one weighing 6.3kgs (13.8lbs in old money).

The gentle but consistent wind seemed to push the fish to the bottom part of the lake as only 1 sun fish was landed by the 5 anglers at the far end. Consensus of opinion is that the lake is under stocked however plans are in place to increase the carp by at least 100 over the next few months.

The result was as follows

Neil Mc Birnie Peg 3 – 58 kgs (Meal for 2 + wine in the Restaurant ) Staurt Taylor Peg 12 – 56 kgs (3 days free fishing with snacks ) Alan Smith Peg 4 – 74 kgs (3 bottles wine ) Terry Screen Peg 1 – 62 kgs.

There is no competition in January as the venue is closed, the next is on Wednesday 13th February the draw for pegs is at 9.00 and fishing is from 10.00 to 13.00 then 30 minute break for lunch then fishing 13.30 to 16.30. To enter go to the bar and pay the 10 €.

Tight lines