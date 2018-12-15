Christmas for the Furries

On Thursday December 13th at the SWEET PEAS GARDEN CENTRE in Los Narejos, the sun broke through the rain for 2 hours whilst the Collection boxes were handed over to PAPS . The Xmas raffle was also drawn and raised just over 600E to help towards their ongoing costs.

The winner of the hamper which was donated by AZURE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT was Yvonne, who lovingly looks after all the dogs 24/7 at the shelter, everyone was thrilled for her. 2nd prize, a meal for 2 at PADDY SINGHS RESTAURANT was Paula Jones, 3rd Alan Stafford who won 25-euro voucher to spend at SWEET PEAS CENTRE. Mike Asquith was 4th winning a dog grooming voucher at FOUR PAWS grooming, and 2 winners of a bottle of Cava were Debra Brunt and Cathy Sheerin. Thanks to those who donated prizes, and all who bought raffle tickets

24 lovely ladies each filled a large box with food, biscuits, chewies, toys, blankets, leads, collars etc. to give to the homeless dogs spending Christmas at the PAPS Animal Shelter, the generosity of these ladies is amazing, and 2 cars were needed to transport the goodies to the centre. So many to name but you know who you are!

A good crowd turned up in support, have a mince pie and mulled wine , buy a couple of plants, etc. and Los Alcazares famous photographer Alan Morris came along to record it all.

Jane Asquith (PAPS) said “what these ladies did in just 6 weeks is amazing, so imagine if people started collecting in January throughout 2019 for the animals, homeless people etc., what could be raised. Couple of items a month, will make a Christmas happy for the more unfortunate amongst us! Could you be one of these lovely people?”

Thanks were also given to all involved, the Volunteers who work so hard, the ladies who collected the goodies, Alan Morris, Sweet Peas Garden Centre and those donating raffle prizes, and of course all who bought raffle tickets and came along in support. Where would charities be without all you wonderful people?