Camelot the Panto comes to Los Montesinos

There’s a very important event taking place in January when The Rojales Pantomime Group will be bringing the full tradition of the pantomime season for you to enjoy and join in all the fun.

In days gone by when times were filled with myths and legends, when brave knights slayed dragons and rescued fair damsels in distress, there lived a great wizard called MERLIN who fought off a bad witch and her evil sisters who wanted to destroy the good of the land and do evil deeds.

There`s a castle called Camelot where Prince Arthur grew up and where the fair maiden Guinevere arrives to be married….. but to whom? Trouble is afoot and young love does not run smooth as you will see in this very funny plot. Will the Bishop finally be able to marry the happy couple or will evil prevail?

Marvel at the enchanted forest where the evil sisters brew up their spells to aid Valerin the Vicious who has captured fair Guinevere in his Misty Mountain Castle, who will save her……….. will it be the dancing bear called Teddy or his nurse Connie Clatterbottom who spend a very scary night in the Haunted Hotel in the Shrieking Bog??

Will there be a happy ending? Come and see for yourselves……. Oh, and audience participation is compulsory……… oh yes it is!

All will be revealed at the Musica Y Cultura, Los Montesinos on the 17/18th January at 7.30pm or Saturday 19th at 2.30pm. Tickets are 7€ adults, 5€ children and are on sale at – Card Place, Benimar. Post Box, Dona Pepa. Post Room, Benijofar. Quentines, Algorfa. Redz, Quesada. Cards and More, La Marina. Chimes Bar and Food and Drink Stores, Los Montesinos. Bargain Books, San Miguel

To reserve your tickets ring the Ticket Hotline 678 212 034

rojalespantomime@gmail.com / www.rojalespantomime.com

Rojales Pantomime Group needs you, the audience, participating to ensure that this is a truly MAGICAL Pantomime. Proceeds from the performances will go to local charities.