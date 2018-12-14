Harry’s Bar reaches out with almost 600 euro

On Thursday 13th December more than 70 supporters gathered in Harry’s Bar, Quesada to partake in a Quiz Night in Aid of Reach Out.

Joanne and Harry arranged the quiz, devised by Dan, after supporting Reach Out for a year and wishing for something different to bring supporters in and raise a few Euro for the charity. Even in the cold evenings air quizzers sat in the courtyard and enjoyed a 7 part quiz which got the old grey matter working.

After a very close fought contest, and a raffle which lasted for yonks!! Joanne announced that the evening had raised 350€ for Reach Out, and the Darts Team donated a further 50€ to make a grand total of 400€ raised on the night.

A collection tin which had been on the bar for a few weeks, added a further 186€ making a great seasons donation of 586€.

Davy Young, Secretary of the Charity received the funds and thanked everyone for their sterling efforts and hoped they would continue their support in the New Year.