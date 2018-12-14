December Walk for Murcia Humanists

An unprecedented 15 people arrived from San Juan de Terreros and some of them even had stick(s) as they had been told. Another 10 were from Murcia and most of them did not have sticks either.

The first ascent, up the hills behind Bolnuevo. had the less fit blowing hard, but the walk soon levelled out and the straggling crowd made it to the first stop. The walkers then split and Joan, walk leader, led those aforementioned on the low road to the Ave Maria shrine and deputy Jon took the rest on a taxing climb and descent.

After another rest the group set off via the old Danish site hut and down the valley to another choice. The fitter lot went off to the roman quay while the remainder meandered along the main track.

The second group enjoyed their cliff top track and the women had the added bonus of spying on a scantily clad swimmer (naked).

The lunch was in restaurante Rincon and was enjoyed by all and included 7 additional Humanists. Free drinks at the end rounded off the afternoon nicely. Thanks to Danni and his gang.

Join us for walks, discussion groups, gardening group, games evenings and lots of lunches, for information tel 669 338 885 or email humanistsofmurcia@gmail.com or website www.humanistsofmurcia.com

Weddings, funerals and naming ceremonies: for personalized ceremonies without religion, contact the celebrant tel 634 025 711