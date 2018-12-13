Van Gogh Alive: The Experience in Alicante

Over 60,000 people visited the multi-sensory exhibition ‘Van Gogh Alive that closed in Alicante at the weekend after more than three months, with organisers hailing it as resounding public success

It now moves to Madrid, from December 26 to February 26, where more than half of the tickets put up for sale so far have already been snapped up.

Since 13 September the exhibition hall of the Lonja del Pescado de Alicante has allowed the public to get closer to the personality and work of Vincent Van Gogh. A multisensory and immersive proposal created by Grande Exhibitions that millions of people around the world have fallen in love with and which is on tour for the very first time in Spain.

This Constitution holiday was a complete sell out with organisers having to close the doors after exhausting the 4,100 available tickets. More than 300 school visits took place and there have also been 80 different Valencian associations that have also passed through the exhibition.