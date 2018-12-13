Covera Emergency plan finally agreed

The most recent procedures to be finalised at Corvera Airport are those for security and the airport emergency plan which were finally approved by the board last week . In case of accidents the plan establishes a a protocol at the airport within 8km of the runway and terminal building taking in the local municipalities of Torre Pacheco and Fuente Alamo.

The procedures are intended to establish the coordinated response of all airport staff with Civil Protection and will be tested on a number of occasions between now and the planned opening of the International Airport.

The airport security arrangements will be led by the Guardia Civil with the assistance of the National Police who will be responsible for the entry and exit of passengers.