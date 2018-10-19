Success In Spite Of The Rain For Dénia U3a Allotment Open Day

Over 100 people turned out, brollies and the ready, for the U3A Dénia Allotment open day.

There were plenty of activities with a free raffle, bottle stall, book stall, plant sales, Petanque and a quiz. Plenty of lovely burgers, paella and salad to eat and drinks were available. The quiz was won by Duncan who knew that there are 2500 varieties of potatoe. Douglas won the lovely hamper of vegetables which was the raffle prize

The thinking 100 who shared the eventful afternoon, brought umbrellas and anoraks. Our Spanish neighbour José Antonio, brought over three huge umbrellas, how very lovely and thoughtful was that.

As October is really when we are replanting for the Christmas and early January veg, please wish us luck with our Brussels sprouts, we need a little frost. Next year we plan to hold the event early September when we can show off the size of our onions.

A sincere thank you to all those in a wide circle of Dénia who braved the elements to share our food and drinks. We love showing off our allotments so please drop in when you can, Saturdays are usually good for tea and cake.

We have a vacant allotment should you wish to join us. Lesley lives in an apartment truly appreciatting the opportunity to garden, while John has a large garden but loves his veggies, therfore our small plots are useful and enjoyable, fitting a variety of personal pleasures and personalities.

Thankyou to Dénia U3A for providing a flourishing platform of so many differing activities.

Allotment group leader, Pauline Wheeler

paulinewheeler@hotmail.com