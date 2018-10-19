We’re Off To Meet The Wizard!

STUDIO32 are preparing to thrill audiences with their latest musical theatre venture – it’s The Wiz, a modern take on that classic show The Wizard of Oz. Winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the show features all those well-known characters but with some fabulous new soul, blues and gospel songs.

When a tornado sweeps up Dorothy’s house and deposits her in the land of Oz she doesn’t know how she is going to get back to Kansas. She meets lots of strange characters who tell her the only person who can help is the Wiz, who lives in Denim City. So Dorothy sets off along the yellow brick road, singing a wonderful solo ballad “As Soon As I Get Home”. Along the way she picks up various travelling companions – Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man, and of course The Wizard. But will he really be able to help her get home? To find out come and see this wonderfully entertaining show, a perfect start to the Christmas season.

The role of Dorothy is being played by Sarah Hopewell (pictured). Sarah joined STUDIO32 last year taking part in the chorus of their winter production White Christmas. Her natural talent was apparent from the start, and she successfully auditioned for the lead role of Roxie Hart in the company’s sell-out production of Chicago. Sarah admits that changing from the role of Roxie, a hard selfish murderess, to the role of Dorothy, the sweet cute girl next door, has been an interesting challenge!

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to be supporting local charities once again with this production, most notably the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Society. The company have raised almost 30,000 euros for charity in under 5 years, and look forward to giving lots more money with donations from this show.

Show dates are Wednesday November 28th to Saturday December 1st at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros, and can be obtained by calling 744 48 49 33, by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org, or from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina 966 790 954

The Card Place, Benijofar 966 713 266

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org . Tickets are in great demand for this show, already there is only limited availability for the Friday and Saturday performances, so be sure to book your seat now for what promises to be a spectacular evening’s entertainment. You won’t be disappointed!