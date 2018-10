Costa Blanca Rawhiders Motorcycle Club visited Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association (AFA) on 8th October to present funds to cover the cost of new staff uniforms.

AFA President Lydia also presented club team members Alan Ogden and Ed Purcell with a plaque of appreciation in respect of the clubs ongoing support.

Costa Blanca Rawhiders are proud to be associated with this excellent organization, and to be able to assist these caring and wonderful people when and where we can.