Horadada Councillor outlines rules for the use of canine parks

The councillor of Protection and Animal Health, Jose Francisco Albaladejo, explained the rules of use of the six dog parks that are now operating in the municipality, in Torre de la Horadada, Mil Palmeras, Pinar de Campoverde and in the urban centre.

Albaladejo also announced that two other parks are being built, one in district of Lo Alegre and the other in Cañada de Praes, so that there will be a total of eight canine parks in the municipality when these are completed.

Regarding the rules of their use the councillor said that the entry of females on heat as well as animals with electric strangulation, barbed and choke collars is prohibited.

The animals must be accompanied at all times by their owner, in addition to which they are being required to clean up any excrement and deposit it in the bins provided.

Pets registered as potentially dangerous should be muzzled, and if at any time any animal is aggressive it should leave the site. Puppies up to six months are also excluded from entry.

The councillor reminded all users that they must make proper use of the parks and leave the spaces in good condition, “because it is not only the City Council’s task to clean up the areas, but it is also a responsibility of the users”.

Albaladejo took the opportunity to report on the colonies of cats in the municipality, with regard to the CES program (capture, sterilization and release), which he said “has proved to be the best system to feed, care for and control the number of cats in the municipality.” He added that volunteers are essential to administer the program, to whom the Department of Protection and Animal Health and the City Council will support and provide with vests so that they can be identified”.