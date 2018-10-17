Competition to capture the essence of Orihuela

The Councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, announced details of the V edition of the National Photography Contest of the City of Orihuela, organised by the Department of Culture and the photography clubs, CEPA Fotografía Orihuela, y Street Soul Photography.

The councillor said that the objective of this competition, which last year achieved a record participation, “is to promote photography as a cultural aspect that shows customs, lifestyles, environment … and where values ​​are demonstrated through the image. ”

The competition rules can be found on the fotomatonfestival.es website with the period of submitting photographs from October 12 to November 10. She added that the judging panel “will be composed of photographers of recognised prestige within the national photographic field”.

The jury’s decision on will be made from 40 finalists at a public event on Sunday, November 25, 2018 in the auditorium of La Lonja of Orihuela. A prize of 1,000 euros, will be awarded to the best photograph. The final 40 images will be exhibited in the Exhibition Hall of La Lonja de Orihuela from Sunday, November 15 until at least the closing day of the festival.