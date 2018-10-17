Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain

Hugh Elliott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra in succession to Mr Simon Manley CMG.

Hugh is currently the Director of Communication and Stakeholders at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

He was previously the Director of Europe at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. He was previously Head of Government Relations at Anglo American plc, a diversified global mining company, where he worked for nearly 7 years and was responsible for setting up the Government Relations function across the business.

Prior to joining Anglo American, Hugh served in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in a variety of roles in London and British Embassies overseas, including in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Paris.

He was Chairman of Canning House, the UK’s centre for Latin America, from 2009 to 2012.

Mr Elliott will take up his appointment during summer 2019.