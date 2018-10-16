Works begin on Mojácar’s new senior residence and day centre

Almería’s Provincial Council President, Gabriel Amat, accompanied by Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, along with her government team, visited the site where work will begin this week on a Senior Residence and Day Centre in the town’s beach area.

The Mayor stressed the importance of this much needed facility, especially given Mojácar’s population characteristics, which not only follow the trend nationally with an ageing population but, has around 30% of its residents over 65 years of age.

She also added that many of the town’s elderly residents, including numerous nationalities, are alone, without family and, in a situation of dependency who now in the future could have a place in this Residence. Gabriel Amat, in turn, congratulated the Mayor for her efforts in acquiring more, as well as better quality services for the town.

The local Council owns the actual plot on which the Residence will be built, which is 9,919 square metres and 300 metres from the beach. The first plans will take up 2,884 square metres, leaving space available for future extensions and a green zone.

The whole investment amounts to 2,587,025 euros, of which Almería’s Provincial Council will contribute 1,078,000 Euros from Provincial Funds, with Mojácar Council contributing 1,046,238 Euros. The works have been awarded to the company Albaida Infraestructuras, with a saving of 462,787 euros from the initial budget.

With an estimated build time of 14 months, the Residence will have space for 60 people in its 27 double and 6 single rooms, with the capacity for 172 general users, which will create more than 40 jobs.