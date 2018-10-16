The first findings of the 2018 ‘Mojácar La Vieja’ Archaeological Project

On Friday, October 19th, at 7 p.m. at Mojácar’s Centro de Usos Múltiples, this summer’s archaeological campaign ‘Mojácar la Vieja’ will be back on top of the town’s cultural agenda with a free, public talk and exhibition.

The event will offer everyone a chance to find out about the preliminary results that have come out of the project’s excavation work done on, what is, Mojácar’s original settlement.

The Biocultural Archaeology Laboratory team from Granada University’s Medieval History Department, who were in charge of the excavation, are set to return to give feedback on their first impressions and findings now that they have had time to carry out a more detailed analysis of the work they carried out in July.

Around 60 archaeologists from all over Spain collaborated on the first phase of what is to be an ongoing project, with many local people joining in with organised events as well as some of the tasks that involved recovering access and revealing historical information at the site.

At the event, those interested will get the opportunity also to view two photography exhibitions, with Emilio Aramburu’s stunning shots taken throughout the excavations, which be shown alongside Roberto Manzano’s 3D photographs of the first discoveries from ‘Mojácar la Vieja.’

Mojácar’s Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero Leclerc, will be present at the presentation along with the President of the Valparaíso Foundation, Beatriz Beckett and, the Project Director, Teresa Santiago.

Both Mojácar Council and the Valparaíso Foundation have been the driving force behind the whole project, which ranks as one of the most important ventures in the town, for tourism as well as local history and culture.

To add a finishing touch to the event, there will be flamenco music along with the chance to sample some of Mojácar’s own artisan products.