Weighing in with donation to AECC

The Weigh-In Club of El Chaparral recently held their seventh annual event in aid of AECC Torrevieja and again raised a considerable sum for them in its ongoing fight against cancer and its help for those suffering from it.

Based at Restaurante Casa Mia the ladies raised the sum of €1430 by again selling home-made cakes and holding a very profitable raffle. As in previous years, Casa Mia hosted the event but many other local businesses and supporters also provided help by donating gifts.

On behalf of AECC, Hospital volunteer Ann Bissett collected the donation from Caroline Richardson, thanked all the ladies present for their generosity and hard work, but also reminded the ladies of the need for regular breast, cervical and skin cancer checks plus smear tests for themselves and prostate and skin cancer checks for the men in their lives.