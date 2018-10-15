Diabolical Daya let off lightly !!

Daya Nueva 0 v. Sporting Saladar 3

Almost from the start of the game Daya struggled to contain their opponents so it did not look good for the home side’s chances this evening. In the first ten minutes Jaime in Daya’s goal was called into action too many times and surely Saladar would soon score.

On twelve minutes Daya should have done more with a well taken corner but it eluded defenders and attackers alike as the ball flew across the goal mouth. On fifteen minutes Daya conceded an indisputable penalty that the visitors despatched with ease. So 1-0 down and if it was difficult for Daya before the penalty it was pretty dire now !

The home side did put together a good move on twenty two minutes that called for a save from the keeper. The game was in danger of becoming a wrestling match with both sets of players being kicked, tripped and generally falling down and rolling about in agony. With thirty minutes gone Daya were somehow just in the match.

On thirty eight minutes from a free kick Saladar had the ball in Daya’s net but it was ruled out for a foul on Jaime. Minutes later Jaime produced a fantastic save to keep Daya’s hopes alive but it was still all Saladar. The home side had a good chance but the crossbar came to the visitors’ rescue. The match was halted with three minutes to go to the break owing to an injury to Daya’s Rodenas. An ambulance was called for and took the unfortunate played to hospital.

The match resumed after a delay of forty minutes and moments after Saladar had the ball in the Daya net but it was ruled out for offside. So just the one goal in it at the break. Daya started the second period brightly and put together some good passages of play but the end results were poor, very poor. It was not long before Saladar began to control the game again and looked more likely to score.

On sixty eight minutes an horrendous mistake by Jaime gave the visitors a fantastic chance of doubling their score, but their shot was even worse than Jaime’s error. On seventy minutes Daya had a long range effort cleared off the Saladar goal line. The visitors promptly counter attacked and a mistake by Jaime gifted them their second and probably the match winning goal.

The third goal came on eighty two minutes and followed a lightning quick break that Daya’s defence could not deal with. Jaime got down well on eighty five minutes to deny the visitors a fourth goal but by now Daya were a well beaten team.

So final score 3-0 but it could have been and should have been many many more. It had been a dreadful display by the home side and coach, Jesus, has plenty of work to do before next week-end’s game.

Daya Dave

