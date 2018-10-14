New Standard Bearer for RNA

Shipmate Bryan Dalton was voted in as the new Standard Bearer for the Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja Branch at their September meeting. His first official engagement with the Standard was for the Royal Air Forces Association Battle Britain service at La Siesta Church on 15th September when he was unfazed by the torrential rain in Torrevieja that morning, kept calm and carried out his duties admirably.

Bryan, originally from Lincolnshire, joined the Royal Navy as a boy of 15 starting on HMS St Vincent in Gosport and served for twenty five years before retiring from The Royal Navy as a Chief Petty Officer.

The Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja Branch are always ready to welcome new members regardless of whether or not they have served in The Royal Navy. As well as our meetings which are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 1500 hours in Bar El Paraiso near Carrefour in Torrevieja, we have monthly lunches and various functions throughout the year.

For more information please call Chairman Paul Edwards on 618644934, Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966716274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 966921996. We look forward to meeting you!