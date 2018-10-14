Smile Charity Group`s new production is raising money for AECC, SAS ,San Jose and Benijofar Crisis.

Escape from Butlitze is in it´s final week of rehearsals. Can the spoilt brat Miasma be tamed ??

First performance is on 25th Oct at Casa Ventura,26th Oct at El Paraiso de Guardamar, 14th November at The Club Quesada,15th Nov at Marjal Camping Guardamar and the final performance on 16th Nov again at The Club Quesada .

Doors Open at 7.30pm Cost is 10€ which includes a meal proir to the show. Tickets available from the venues, The Postroom benijofar ,Oasis Bar bistro Benijofar or ring 665 222 974.

Be Quick as tickets selling fast.