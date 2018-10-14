The Celts Presidents’ Prize.

What a fabulous day we had last Saturday for the Presidents’ prize at La Serena Golf. The course was in prime condition with Wayne and his team preparing a great golf challenge. Once again Bruno, Paul, Karolina and Jose looked after a full field of 88 players and guests. We really are lucky to have such a fine facility at our disposal.

The Celts are probably unique here in Spain in that we function in nearly all respects to a traditional golf club from home. On behalf of the Junta may I heartily thank all those who supported the tournament and then attended the meal in El Prado San Miguel, we had a couple of apologies from those who could not play on the day.

The wasn’t a spare seat in the restaurant, we managed a couple more than planned and the restaurant coped with the full house. To Juan and Pilar thank you for a lovely meal and the smooth service and high quality that you are renowned for, muchos gracias.

Jackie is back to her fantastic self and she had us all entertained with her version of the X factor. John Coholan, alias Simon Cowell, had a strange looking creature on his knee with blue hair, a golden buzzer was awarded for the performance.

It was a night to remember made all the more special by our fine members and guests. Well done Jackie for a great show.

As is the custom, Camillus and his team, of Philip and Terry, our competition committee, they merit a special thank you and congratulations for their sterling work. Thanks go to our treasurer Denis, he keeps all our accounts in fine order and can always be called upon in our hour of financial, mathematical need.

Our secretary Susy, I better not leave her out or I will be in the dog house, she works behind the scenes and makes our lives so much easier when dealing with the federation. Thank you one and all, it really is an excellent team.

The results on the day were as follows, NTP’s, Bob Smith, Tony Stafford, Alan Proudfoot, Bill Currie and Pauvla Serakova. Visitors prize went to Ian Grant with a 68. Cat IV. 1st John Coholan 73. 2nd John Walsh 74. 3rd David Lock 75. Cat III. 1st Tony Edwards 73. 2nd Kevin McBride 73. 3rd Holly Thomson 74. Cat II. 1st Terry Jones 72. 2ndJim Hayes 74. 3rd James McEnery 75. Cat I. Andy Currie 70. 2nd Gareth Conroy 71. 3rd Kenny McGeehan 72. Best gross went to Pauvla Serakova 76. 2nd overall to Clive Jenkins 68. The overall winner of the Presidents’ prize for 2018 went to John Aitchison with a 68.

Last but not least can I thank Terry our Captain for his kind words regarding our Club and how the members appreciate all the work carried out by the Junta.

We have a waiting list in operation at the moment for membership at La Serena, however membership of The Celts is always available.

