Rockets Golf Society October Home Game

Short Journey to Vistabella for our October Home Game with a full turn out. When I left home it was Thundering and Lightning and of course the dreaded rain. When we got to the course the sun was coming up but the rain was light. It was manageable all through the game. Course in brilliant condition with manageable greens which showed by the scoring.

Gold Category

1st S Martin 34 Pts, 2nd G Cogswell 30 Pts, 3rd A Williams 27 Pts

Silver Category

1st H Hckinnon 39 Pts, 2nd M Hithersay 36pts, 3rd G Knight 33 Pts

Only 2 Greens were hit today- T Naylor and G Cogswell

Best Guest T Naylor 36 pts, Longest Drive T Naylor 36 pts

Back to our home St James’s Gate for presentation and refreshments which was greeted by a big round of applause to Management and staff. Next game is at New Sierra Golf at Roldan first tee 10.00am any Guest who would like to play give Ron a ring on 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com