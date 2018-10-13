Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Sponsored by the Belfry, the Pub, Bowling Abroad, Avalon, Lounge D and Rogers

On Sunday we welcomed our first visiting team from Campsie Bowling Club Glasgow. Our visitors had very enjoyable mornings bowling in lovely October sunshine. After the match we all enjoyed drinks together, followed by a buffet lunch at Lounge D. Thank you to Lou and Jed for a delicious buffet.

The Toreadors played their first match of the new season against the Matadors on the following day. Winning on three rinks but losing on the shots, a good result as both teams are from Monte Mar.

Well done to the winning rinks of Sue Bounds, Les Bounds and skip Graham Smyth, Jean Chamberlain, Ian Hamilton and skip Mick Soars, Jan Soars, Phil Goble and skip Rod Chamberlain.

Shots Toreadors 76 – 86 Matadors, Points Toreadors 6 – 6 Matadors

Wednesday’s first Winter League game of the season didn’t go well against a very strong San Miguel team, we lost on all rinks. After the game everyone enjoyed lunch a chat and a few drinks.

Shots Monte Mar 51 – 112 San Miguel, Points Monte Mar 0 – 12 San Miguel