La Marina Golf Society Captain’s Challenge

A beautiful day saw our return to BonAlba where the prizes were thinly spread amongst the participants.

The Captain’s Challenge was decided by adding the Stableford points accumulated on 4 allotted holes and this was won by John Brastock and his gross score of 37 points also enabled him to take the Gold award on countback from serial NTP winner Gary Garbett who took 3 NTPS. The other went to stalwart Geoff Ettridge.

The Silver award went to Iain LYALL with 34 points.

The Twos pot was shared between Gill Ludkiewski and (again) John Brastock.

Our next meeting is Captain’s Day at El Plantio on 25th October when we will be playing the short course first and then 18holes on the main course. Please let Alan Craig know as soon as possible if you wish to play and if you wish to attend the dinner in the evening.

Many thanks to Helena for the after match food.