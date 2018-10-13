Crescendo International Choir Concert this Saturday in Torrevieja

Crescendo International Choir’s first fall concert will take place this Saturday October 20 after evening mass in Sagrado Corazon Church in the Plaza Oriente, Torrevieja. There will be a free-will donation after the concert and all monies raised will go to local charities.

The choir, made up of Sopranos, Altos, Tenors and Basses, sings a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical. At the upcoming Torrevieja concert, the choir plans to sing several spiritual pieces such as Deep Peace, Gloria and Hallelujah as well as such popular tunes as Scarborough Fair, Let it Be and Thank You for the Music.

The choir rehearses once a week on Wednesdays from 4.30 pm to 6:45 pm at Bar El Paraiso, Urb. Jardin del Mar (close to Carrefour), in Torrevieja. Newcomers are encouraged to come and join in the fun.

For more information about Crescendo International Choir, see the web site www.crescendo-choir.com.