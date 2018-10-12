Pedanías benefit from sale of Orihuela Costa land

The Orihuela council is to invest 800,000 euros in five outstanding projects with funding that has been obtained by the sale of land on the Orihuela Costa.

The undertakings have already been approved by the governing board and are now awaiting to be put out to tender which, according to the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, will be processed in the coming weeks so that all work can be completed at the beginning of 2019, just prior to the municipal elections.

Bascuñana, accompanied by the councillor of Infrastructure, Juan Ignacio López-Bas and the councillor of Heritage, Rafael Almagro, announced the planned actions on Thursday.

Among the projects to be carried out, the bidding process has already begun for the repair of pavements and kerbs in Correntías Medias, in order to improve the accessibility and mobility of all residents, with a budget of 99.996.79 euros.

Another scheme is in the Senda de Molina, where works to improve road safety are going to be carried out, as well as new signposting at a cost of 152,441.46 euros.

Pedestrian and road accessibility will also be improved in La Matanza, with a spend of 145,018 euros while the drinking water system and sanitation will benefit from a spend of 239,904 euros in La Murada.

López-Bas said that there are already works underway, such as the new sanitation network in Las Norias, Desamparados, adding that “the Orihuela government will continue with many other similar projects across the municipality.