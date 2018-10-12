Expo Torrevieja’s Clubs and Associations weekend

It may be hard to imagine, but there are more than 500 different clubs, associations and charities in the Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and surrounding area. If you are looking to find out more about what is available in the region, then just pop on down to Expo Torrevieja to visit many of the local Charities, Clubs and Associations all under the one roof.

Expo Torrevieja returns to Torrevieja’s International Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday October 20 and 21, 2018. Inside the expo, there is a special Clubs and Associations zone, on the first floor, where local groups can promote their causes, social gatherings, sports, lunches, travel, talks, all in one convenient location.

It’s an excellent opportunity for visitors to the Expo to find out more about the vast array of activities that are offered throughout the area.

Expo Torrevieja is proud to be a sponsor of Rock Against Cancer and Paradise Kennels, amongst others. Find out more about these groups and how you can become a volunteer, or participate in singing, acting, dancing, playing sports, or finding a new hobby.

Located beside QuironSalud Hospital, the event focuses on offering products and services to enhance your quality of life.

Doors are open from 10.00am until 3,00pm on both Saturday and Sunday, October 20th and 21st. Admission and parking is free.

On Sunday morning, there is also a Classic and Specialist Car, Motorbike and Scooter display, in the lower car park. Owners of such vehicles are also invited to show off their pride and joy.

For more information, or to exhibit your club or association, please visit www.ExpoTorrevieja.com, email: info@expotorrevieja.com, or phone/WhatsApp Keith on 609 063 614.