14 National teams from Germany, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Belgium, Holland, Russia and Spain will participate next 3rd and 4th November at Elche International Rugby Sevens

Mens National Teams: England, Germany, France, Ireland, Scotland, Russia, Spain, Viator Spanish Barbarians (a mix of players from Fiji, UK Samurai, UK Marauders and Spain)

Womens National Teams: England, France, Ireland, Holland, Belgium, Spain, France B, Viator Spanish Barbarians

Timetable: Saturday 3rd November: 10.00 – 19.00

Sunday 4th November: 10.00 – 19.00, Finals from 16.00

Stand Ticket Pass will be 15.00 euros for the 2 days of the competition. Booking in advance at www.viator.es