STUDIO32 are preparing to thrill audiences with their latest musical theatre venture – it’s The Wiz, a modern take on that classic show The Wizard of Oz. Winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the show features all those well-known characters – Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man, and of course The Wizard – but with some fabulous new soul, blues and gospel songs.

Dorothy travels through the land of Oz to meet the Wizard who she hopes will enable her to return home to Kansas. The Wizard is a strange and all-powerful being, as he explains in his introductory number called “So You Wanted To Meet The Wizard”. But is he really all he makes himself out to be? To find out come and see this wonderfully entertaining show, a perfect start to the Christmas season.

The role of The Wizard is being played by Bill Nicholson (pictured). Bill joined STUDIO32 a few years ago having played principal roles in the UK in over 150 shows including La Cage Aux Folles, Guys & Dolls and A Chorus Line. More recently Bill has starred as Tevye in Fiddler On The Roof, Mack Sennett in Mack and Mabel, and recently Billy Flynn in STUDIO32’s sell-out production of Chicago.

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to be supporting local charities once again with this production, most notably the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Society. The company have raised almost 30,000 euros for charity in under 5 years, and look forward to giving lots more money with donations from this show.

Show dates are Wednesday November 28th to Saturday December 1st at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros, and can be obtained by calling 744 48 49 33, by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org, or from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina 966 790 954

The Card Place, Benijofar 966 713 266

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org . Tickets are in great demand for this show, already there is only limited availability for the Friday and Saturday performances, so be sure to book your seat now for what promises to be a spectacular evening’s entertainment. You won’t be disappointed!