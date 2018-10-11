CD Torrevieja vs Benferri CF.

This coming Sunday, 14 October at 17:30h in the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Torrevieja, CD Torrevieja faces Benferri CF in the fifth match of the season.

The squad return to their home ground this week, and while they remain undefeated, their main intention is to return to the path of victory after three games without a definitive win. A victory would therefore help them move closer towards a chance of ending the season in one of the top qualifying positions with a chance of ascending at the end for next year.

The Club would also like to remind everyone that the period in which you can acquire your 2018/19 season ticket is still open, and all you have to do is come to the head office located at Calle Caballero de Rodas, nº56. Alternatively, you can purchase them online through the Club’s website at www.clubdeportivotorrevieja.com. Season tickets cannot be acquired from the stadium ticket office.

We hope to see you at the Nelson Mandela on Sunday, Let’s go Torrevieja!