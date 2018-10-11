Land Rover Classic team builds one-off Defender inside flagship Selfridges store

A one-off Land Rover Defender made a dramatic entrance at Selfridges in London, entering the famous department store through a first-floor window.

The unique Selfridges Edition Defender Works V8 will form the centrepiece of the new-look menswear department at the Oxford Street store, but not before technicians from Land Rover Classic reassemble the vehicle in full view of shoppers.

To fit through the first-floor window, the specially commissioned Defender was dismantled and a team of experts will rebuild the vehicle over the next four days. Once complete, the one-off vehicle will be placed under a protective cover while Selfridges puts the finishing touches to its new menswear department ahead of its official opening on 29 October.

The Selfridges Edition vehicle began life as a 2016 Defender 110 Pick Up but the Land Rover Classic team have turned it into a 110 Soft Top, complete with a branded hood in trademark Selfridges yellow. The bodywork is finished in contrasting Bronze Green and a heritage style folding windscreen and half-height doors complete the open-air look.

Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, Tim Hannig, said:“Our skilled engineers and craftsmen can tailor vehicles to meet any request, from applying unique paintwork or interior trim to delivering far-reaching mechanical enhancements. The Selfridges Edition shows what can be achieved and we can’t wait to see it take pride of place in the famous department store.”

The Selfridges Edition features chassis and powertrain upgrades introduced on the Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition, which was announced in January to celebrate Land Rover’s 70th anniversary year. Featuring a 405PS V8 that produces 515Nm of torque, an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission plus uprated brakes and suspension, the limited-run Works V8 derivatives are the fastest and most powerful Defender models ever produced.

When the finished vehicle is unveiled at the end of October, the period-style seats will feature chocolate leather upholstery with ivory cross-stitching while the addition of a Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment System will combine period charm with cutting-edge audio technology, providing satellite navigation, DAB digital radio and Bluetooth connectivity in a classically styled head unit.