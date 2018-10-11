Captain Bjørn brings Ryder Cup fever to Valderrama

Victorious Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn will be reunited with Europe’s all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer when he tees it up at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation on October 18-21, 2018.

Bjørn will join defending champion Garcia at Real Club Valderrama just three weeks after captaining Europe to a 17.5 – 10.5 win over the United States in Paris, where the 2017 Masters Tournament winner overtook Sir Nick Faldo at the top of the European points list.

As well as seeing Bjørn and Garcia in action, fans will also have the opportunity to get up close to the famous Ryder Cup trophy, which will be on site throughout tournament week.

It will be a third appearance at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters for the Dane, who has an impressive record at the event, finishing in fifth position in 2010, followed by a 15th place finish the following year. Real Club Valderrama has added significance as the venue where Bjørn made his Ryder Cup debut in 1997 as part of the team – captained by the late, great Seve Ballesteros – which won the first of the biennial events to be held in continental Europe.

Bjørn said: “This is a tournament where I have played well in the past and I’m looking forward to coming back to Real Club Valderrama next week. It’s a place that holds Ryder Cup memories for so many people, myself included, and it will be quite special to see the trophy back where I made my debut as a player.

“It will be great to be a part of what is a big week for Sergio both as host and defending champion, as he returns to home soil after making Ryder Cup history. The last few weeks have been a lot of fun for all of us involved in the win at Le Golf National, and now I’m looking forward to playing golf in this fantastic venue again.”

Tickets for the 2018 Andalucía Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio García Foundation are available HERE. Children under 14 are admitted to the event free of charge when accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

The Andalucía Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio García Foundation is sponsored by the Council of Tourism and Sport of the Junta de Andalucía through the European Regional Development Fund of the European Union, with the added institutional support of the Diputación de Cádiz, the San Roque City Council and the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation. It also enjoys the support of La Reserva de Sotogrande, Rolex, Heineken, Dubai Duty Free, Santander Private Banking, Shell, Exterior Plus and Samsic Iberia. Only Water, Grupo Hospitalario Quirónsalud, Coca-Cola, Varma and Korporate Technologies Group are official suppliers.