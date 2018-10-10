Pego Golf Society Match October 9th 2018

We had 37 players today for a Singles Stableford Competition. Cold, overcast day and the course, although improved, was still in poor condition with three temporary greens. We welcomed two guests, Michael Jones and Stephen Hill. The results were as follows:

Division 1 First with 39 points was Malcolm Harrison, second was Brendan Young with 38 points and third Steve Boyes with 37 points. Three very fine scores!

Division 2 First with 35 points was yet again on the podium Jim Hayward with 35 points, second was Patrick Lynch also with 35 points and third was Rob Westlands with 34 points. All good scores considering the conditions.

Nearest The Pin on hole 5 was Steve Patton with 3m.0 and on hole 16 Peter Rapley with 2.9m.

Nobody guessed the Balls In The Water correctly (70) and a card draw saw John Nicol walk off with the money.

There was only 1 two today, Brian Barden with what I considered to be a very lucky and annoying putt!

Next week is Captain’s Day, a big day in our calendar and we have a full house for Captain’s Team against Vice Captain’s Team. All players please be at the club no later that 0745 for breakfast. Lots of eats on the course provided by Anne Grethe and Elizabeth Grin. Buffet lunch afterwards as usual.