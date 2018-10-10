Montgo GS Stableford competition

On Friday 5th October Montgo GS played a Stableford competition sponsored by Sue Burman and Dennis Hammond. The October weather was excellent for golf as it normally is at this time of year, but the Oliva Nova course continues to be in disappointing condition with 3 temporary greens and scarified fairways. There is a lot of work going on but it is still frustrating for our members who have become accustomed to the best presented course in the region.

We had a later start than normal with Levante GS’s Captains day ahead of us on the course, but we got round in the regulation 4½ hours, so no complaints there. Scoring in general was about average, given the course condition, with the exception of 3 players who all came in with 40 points: Richard Fox (3rd), Sally Burrowes (2nd) and winner Gordon Gleeson, placings being decided by countback. Luckily for them there were no handicap adjustments in this competition because of the state of the course. Coming in distant 4th with 35 points was our other Sally (Cottrell).

There were NTP prizes on offer for men and ladies on the 5th (in 2) and 16th holes. The men’s winners were Wolfgang Schuster and Ian Bonser, but no lady got on the 5th in 2, and Sally Burrowes collected the prize on the 16th at a distance of 15 metres. Now that is wayward for our ladies!

At the presentation after the competition it was great to see founding member Jan Jones back and with the great news that she has had the sign off from her doctor to start playing again, having been laid low with a bad back since early in the year. We look forward to having her out with us again in the very near future.

Next week we will be holding our annual Captain vs Vice-Captain match.