Gran Alacant Walking Football club, who are now in their second year, played their third away friendly winning at Lo Crispin by 4 goals to 3.

Thanks go to Doug Kemp who looks after and organisers all of our away friendlies. Below is his report from the game…….

The ‘oldies’ took on Lo Crispin in Algorfa, and after a goalless first quarter and also after conceding the opening goal, managed to claw their way back to a 4-3 win.

It was hard fought with a few meaty challenges but our goalkeeper, Mark, and defence were immense holding the more experienced players of Lo Crispin at bay. Clive scored the winner early in the final quarter from a very narrow angle after a poor clearance by their goalkeeper. Cherleys with two goals and Doug were the other scorers.

We have a pretty reasonable pool of players now for these games and when we can get the best of them together we will be a difficult team to beat.

11 Gran Alacant players took part v Lo Crispin. Mark, Malcolm, Jim, Michael, Ian, Doug, Cherleys, Sergio, Jon, Johan and Clive.