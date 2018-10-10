El Plantio2 Golf Society

Now that the summer is finished, more people are returning to Spain from the U.K., swelling El Plantio 2 Golf Society’s membership who are taking advantage of ideal golfing temperatures.

Twenty-one members gathered to compete in a Texas Scramble in seven teams of three players. Scoring a magnificent 7 birdies with only one bogie to win by 4 clear shots were John Wilby, Barry Johnson and club captain Lawrence Wanty.

Nearest the pins, Hole 2 – Lyn Young , Hole 8 – Peter Brammer.

3rd Place, Handicap 5 – Alastair Douglas, Brian Edwards, David Swann – 47 shots on C/B.

2nd Place, Handicap 6 – Ian Henderson, Peter Brammer, Samantha Brammer – 46 shots.

1st Place, Handicap 6 – John Wilby, Barry Johnson, Lawrence Wanty – 42 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230.

The photograph L to R David Swann, Peter Brammer, Ian Henderson, Samantha Brammer, Alastair Douglas, Lyn Young, John Wilby, Lawrence Wanty, Barry Johnson, Brian Edwards.